You won’t believe where this iconic Tere Naam scene was actually shot

Hyderabad: Bollywood fans still remember Tere Naam as one of the most iconic romantic dramas of the early 2000s. With Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla delivering unforgettable performances, the film left a lasting mark on audiences across India. Its songs, intense emotions and tragic climax made it a cult classic that continues to be discussed even today.

Many viewers may not realise that one of the movie’s most powerful sequences, the scenes inside the mental asylum called Shripurdham Ashram, was not shot in a real psychiatric facility. Instead, these dramatic portions were filmed at the historic Golconda Fort.

In the film, Radhe’s painful stay at Shripurdham Ashram is shown with dark corridors, iron gates and isolated stone walls that added to the emotional weight of the story. The filmmakers used sections of Golconda Fort’s aged structures and quiet interiors to recreate the atmosphere of a mental institution. The fort’s rugged stone architecture and old-world texture provided a realistic and haunting backdrop without elaborate studio sets.

Released in 2003 and directed by Satish Kaushik, Tere Naam became a turning point in Salman Khan’s career. His portrayal of Radhe remains one of his most talked-about performances.

Golconda Fort, one of Hyderabad’s most famous landmarks, has been a favourite shooting location for many films over the years. From historical dramas to romantic stories, Hyderabad offers filmmakers grand heritage sites and cinematic landscapes that bring stories to life.

The next time you watch Tere Naam, look closely at Shripurdham Ashram, you might just recognise the majestic Golconda Fort behind those unforgettable scenes.