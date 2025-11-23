Young doctor dies by suicide in Hyderabad after US visa refusal

Representational image for Visa
Representational image

Hyderabad: A young doctor allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad after her J1 visa was rejected.

Dr Rohini hailed from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. She completed her medical studies in Russia and expressed her desire to pursue higher studies in the United States.

According to local reports, she had made all arrangements for residency and practice there.

Memory Khan Seminar

For almost a year, she patiently waited for her J1 visa to get approved, which was finally rejected.

She reportedly died of an overdose of sleeping pills.

Police have registered a case.

A J-1 visa is a US exchange visitor visa given to people taking part in approved cultural, educational, or professional exchange programs. It allows students, researchers, teachers, trainees, interns, au pairs, doctors, etc., to visit the United States temporarily. It is not a work visa, but some work is allowed as part of the exchange program.

