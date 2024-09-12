Young fan’s last wish: To watch Jr NTR’s Devara before he dies

Hyderabad: In a touching story, a 19-year-old boy named Kaushik from Andhra Pradesh has shared his final wish: to live long enough to watch Jr NTR’s new movie Devara. Kaushik, who has been battling bone cancer, is a huge fan of the Telugu star. His parents are doing everything they can to make this wish come true before it’s too late.

A Lifelong Fan of Jr NTR

Kaushik has been a fan of Jr NTR ever since he was a little boy. His love for the actor has stayed strong, even as his health has worsened. Now, with time running out, his only wish is to see Devara.

In a recent press conference at the Tirupati Press Club, Kaushik’s mother shared his story. She said, “My son has always loved Jr NTR. Now, his last wish is to watch Devara. The doctors have told us that he doesn’t have much time left, but this is what keeps him hopeful.”

Kaushik was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2022, and his family has been struggling to cover the medical costs. He is being treated at Kidwai Hospital in Bengaluru, but the treatment has already cost over Rs 60 lakh. His parents are asking for help from the government and kind-hearted people to support his treatment.

Despite the difficulties, Kaushik’s parents are focused on fulfilling his wish. His mother said, “We’re doing everything we can to keep him with us, but time is against us. His love for Jr NTR is what keeps him going.”

Fans Support Kaushik’s Wish

Kaushik’s story has touched many hearts on social media, with fans of Jr NTR spreading the word. They have been tagging the actor and asking him to fulfill Kaushik’s last wish. Many believe that Jr NTR, known for his kindness towards his fans, will respond soon.

Fans have started trending hashtags like #JrNTRforKaushik, hoping to get the actor’s attention. People all over India are coming together to support Kaushik’s dream, showing just how powerful the connection between stars and their fans can be.

Jr NTR is known for his close bond with his fans, and many believe he will take action soon. The actor has a reputation for going out of his way to support his fans, so there is hope that Kaushik’s wish will be fulfilled.

Kaushik’s parents are praying for a miracle, hoping that their son will get to watch Devara before it’s too late. “We just want to see him happy,” they said.

Devara, directed by Koratala Siva and starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is set to release on September 27.