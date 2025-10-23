YourStory founder told to ‘sit properly’ follow dresscode in Bihar’s Taj Hotel

YourStory founder Shradha Sharma was told to follow “fine dining” rules in the Taj Hotel in Bihar after a manager came up to her and said that her sitting style and shoes were not appropriate.

Sharma took to X, to recount the incident, saying, “I am very angry today because I took my sister to the Taj Hotel for Diwali after earning money with hard work and the manager came and told me that one guest has a problem with me because I’m sitting like this and this is fine dining and of course rich people come here.”

एक आम इंसान, जो मेहनत करके, अपना पैसा कमा कर, अपनी इज़्ज़त के साथ ताज होटल में आता है — उसे आज भी इस देश में ज़लील और अपमानित होना पड़ता है।

और मेरी गलती क्या है? सिर्फ़ ये कि मैं बैठ गई एक “regular padmasana style” में?

क्या ये मेरी गलती है कि ताज मुझे सिखा रहा है कि कैसे बैठना… pic.twitter.com/vKBYjg8ltb — Shradha Sharma (@SharmaShradha) October 21, 2025

The manager also informed her that her Kolhapuri sandals did not meet the dress code for footwear.

Stressing that she wore sensible and modest clothes and brought the clothes herself with her hard-earned money, she asked what the objection was.

“This shows that we are still reeking of this richness and this culture and this class, why? I work hard, and that’s why I am here.”

She added that she respects Ratan Tata, since the Taj Hotel is owned by Tata and the group is also an investor in her company. “I am so disappointed with Taj for questioning me on this.”

Also Read Startup20 Engagement Group holds inception meeting in Hyderabad

Her post garnered various comments, although many criticised her actions for her lack of fine dining etiquette.

One user commented, “The hotel is 100% right here. Fine dining has its own rules and dress codes. If you want to eat in your own comfort and style, go somewhere that matches it. That’s the problem with many Indians. We want to do things our way everywhere.”

While another stated, “No one should ever face something like this. @TajMahalHotel , this isn’t just a mistake, it’s a serious failure. Hope you take accountability and ensure it never happens to anyone else.”