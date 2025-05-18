Youth arrested in Haryana’s Nuh for spying for Pakistan, say police

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th May 2025 8:50 am IST
Representational Image of man holding prison bars
Representational Image

Gurugram: A 26-year-old man was arrested in Haryana’s Nuh district on charges of spying for Pakistan, a police official said.

The accused, Armaan, was arrested on Saturday for sharing information related to the Indian Army and other military activities with Pakistan through an employee posted at the High Commission of Pakistan in Delhi, Nuh police said.

A local court has sent Armaan to a six-day police remand.

The police said Armaan was nabbed after they received a tip-off from central probe agencies.

He was allegedly sharing the information for a long time through WhatsApp and social media platforms.

When his mobile phone was searched, conversations and photos and videos shared with Pakistani numbers were discovered, police said.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the BNS and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

