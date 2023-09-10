Youth ends life after making Facebook reel in UP

Kaushambi: A youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district allegedly hanged himself after making a reel on Facebook.

The youth was apparently upset over failing to get his love.

The 14-second video of the incident went viral on social media prompting shock and concern among local residents in Myohar village under Karari police station.

The matter came to light after people, who saw the video on social media, reported it to the police, prompting cops to reach the spot.

The police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to probe the circumstances of the young man’s death.

According to villagers, the young student was reportedly in love with a girl. The viral video on Facebook shows the young man playing the song – ‘Teri Mohabbat Pa Leta Aise Meri Taqdeer Na Thi’ – in the background while attempting to hang himself.

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.

Manjhanpur DSP Abhishek Singh said that they received information about a young man from Myohar village making a video and then committing suicide.

“The family has not yet filed a formal complaint, but if they do, the police will investigate it accordingly. The incident is deeply unfortunate, and further details will be revealed as the investigation progresses. As of now, no formal charges or statements from the family have been reported, and the police are looking for details in the case,” said a police officer.