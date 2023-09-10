Youth ends life after making Facebook reel in UP

Youth was apparently upset over failing to get his love.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 10th September 2023 8:02 am IST
Man fatally shoots 7 family members before suicide in US
Suicide (Representative Image)

Kaushambi: A youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district allegedly hanged himself after making a reel on Facebook.

Peoples Career

The youth was apparently upset over failing to get his love.

The 14-second video of the incident went viral on social media prompting shock and concern among local residents in Myohar village under Karari police station.

MS Education Academy

The matter came to light after people, who saw the video on social media, reported it to the police, prompting cops to reach the spot.

The police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to probe the circumstances of the young man’s death.

According to villagers, the young student was reportedly in love with a girl. The viral video on Facebook shows the young man playing the song – ‘Teri Mohabbat Pa Leta Aise Meri Taqdeer Na Thi’ – in the background while attempting to hang himself.

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.

Manjhanpur DSP Abhishek Singh said that they received information about a young man from Myohar village making a video and then committing suicide.

“The family has not yet filed a formal complaint, but if they do, the police will investigate it accordingly. The incident is deeply unfortunate, and further details will be revealed as the investigation progresses. As of now, no formal charges or statements from the family have been reported, and the police are looking for details in the case,” said a police officer.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 10th September 2023 8:02 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button