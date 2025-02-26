Youth killed with sharp weapons in Borabanda over past enmity

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man, Y Bhanu Prakash, was brutally murdered by unidentified individuals at Allapur near Borabanda in Hyderabad on Monday night, February 24.

The suspects used sharp weapons and a boulder to attack Prakash, resulting in his immediate death, according to police reports. The motive behind the murder is believed to be previous enmity.

Prakash, a resident of Moti Nagar, left his home around 7:30 pm on Monday to meet a friend, informing his mother and taking Rs 500 with him. His body was discovered by police around 2 am on Tuesday, February 25, and his family was contacted using his bike’s registration number.

Police investigations suggest that Prakash had previous disputes with a man named Rakesh and his friends over minor issues.

In an attempt to resolve these disputes, Rakesh and his friends called Prakash and his friend Sridhar for a meeting. During this meeting, Rakesh and his friends attacked both Prakash and Sridhar. While Prakash died instantly, Sridhar managed to escape with injuries.

A murder case has been registered, and the police are actively searching for the suspects involved in the crime.