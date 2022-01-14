Youth murdered in first lancer, kin protest along with deadbody

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Masab tank on Friday evening after the relatives of the murder victim staged a flash protest along with the deadbody demanding stern action against the accused persons. Sohail Quadri, a resident of Bhola Nagar was stabbed to death at Katta area in first lancer on late Thursday night.

Sohail Quadri, a videographer by profession was allegedly killed by his associates identified as Ahmed Khan aka Affu, Mohammed Afzal aka Nazeer, Mohammed Salman and Chotu.

Therewere fights among them over trivial issues and they were also involved in a case of snatching pertaining to the Jubilee Hills police station. According to the sources, Sohail attended a birthday function of his friend in the same area and the accused persons had called him over the phone in the pretext of a discussion. He was attacked with sharp edged weapons at Katta area in the first lancer.

A murder case has been registered and investigationis under way.In the late night the Humayun Nagar police have shifted the deadbody for postmortem and on Friday noon when the body was being shifted to hishome, few of his relatives along with the locals suddenly staged a protest against the murder and demanded to take strict action against the accused.

The protestors carrying black flags and placards staged a rasta rook protest at Masab tank near Khaja mansion function hall. The police were pressed into service and later the mob was dispersed.