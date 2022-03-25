Youth threatens BJP MLC by creating fake Muslim identity on FB, held

He used to even spread hatred on Facebook

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 25th March 2022 12:59 pm IST
Representative Image

Bagalkot: Bagalkot Police arrested a youth for threatening Karnataka BJP MLC D.S. Arun, son of former chairman of the state legislative council D.H. Shankarmurthy.

In order to commit the crime, the youth, Siddharoodha Srikant Nirale had created a fake profile on Facebook in the name of Mushtaq Ali after downloading pictures of a random person.

Using Facebook, he used to even spread hatred. After the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, he had posted many communal comments.

A hateful comment was also posted on Arun’s social media profile.

Based on MLC’s complaint, the cyber, economics, and narcotics police wing in Shivamogga came into action.

On the other hand, some activists also registered a complaint with the Bagalkot police.

Upon investigating the case, police came to know about the truth and arrested Nirale (31) who is the mastermind behind the crime.

