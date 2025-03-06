YouTube Music and Premium surpass 125 million subscribers globally

New Delhi: Google-owned YouTube on Thursday said that it has crossed 125 million subscribers for its Music and Premium services worldwide, including trial users.

The streaming platform said in a statement its focus remains on providing subscribers with multiple ways to enjoy their favourite content.

The platform continues to introduce new features, enhancing the experience for users across different devices.

Apart from benefiting users, YouTube Music and Premium have also created additional revenue opportunities for content creators and partners.

YouTube announced last year that over one in four creators participating in its ad-sharing program are now earning revenue through its short-form video service, shorts.

Since launching revenue sharing on shorts last year, over 25 per cent of channels in the YouTube Partner Programme (YPP) are now generating earnings through this revenue stream.

The streaming platform revealed that over 80 per cent of creators who joined the YPP through shorts eligibility are now also earning through other monetisation features.

These include long-form advertising, fan funding, YouTube Premium, BrandConnect, Shopping, and more.

“This means that Shorts is opening the door for creators to earn in other ways on the platform, and they’re seeing the dividends,” the company informed.

According to reports, YouTube has paid $70 billion to creators, artists and media companies over the last three years.

The streaming platform stated that with Shorts receiving an average of over 70 billion views per day and new monetisation opportunities emerging, the shorts community is flourishing, bringing fresh creativity and new voices to the platform.

The growth in subscriptions reflects the increasing demand for ad-free viewing, offline downloads, and exclusive content, according to an official statement.

Over the years, YouTube has expanded its services to cater to a global audience, ensuring a seamless and high-quality experience for both music lovers and premium content consumers.