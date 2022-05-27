YouTube Music tests letting users filter up next queue

This should let users find more songs to listen to without having to browse the Home feed.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 27th May 2022 1:01 pm IST
YouTube Music users can now share songs with Snapchat on Android
Representative Image

San Francisco: Google-owned music streaming platform YouTube Music next is likely testing suggestion chips to filter what appears.

According to 9To5Google, just below the bar noting what radio users are playing from, there is a carousel of filters that they can tap to customise with plays next in Up next.

“All” is the default and joined by “Familiar,” “Recommendation,” and “Instrumental”.

MS Education Academy

As per one user on Reddit, the filter pills vary by song and they only mention it appearing for radio-generated queues.

Also Read
Meta to let you manage who sees your posts on Facebook

This should let users find more songs to listen to without having to browse the Home feed.

As per the report, that can be ideal when a user’s current radio queue is great, but they. want more variety.

Overall, it lets people stay in the Now Playing UI, which is the fastest way to start another song. This view is getting slightly more busy and cluttered, but it is still pretty straightforward, the report said.

At the moment, there is only one report on YouTube Music’s new ability to filter radio queues, the report mentioned.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button