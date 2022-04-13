YouTube suffers global outage, firm says fixed all issues

New Delhi: Google-owned YouTube on Wednesday morning suffered global outage as users reported several issues like receiving error messages while trying to watch videos along with logging problems.

YouTube users also reported issues with accessing website elements like the sidebar navigation, switching accounts or the Setting menus, for example.

YouTube confirmed the site was experiencing a variety of issues that are impacting users worldwide.

“Getting reports from around the globe that some of you are having trouble with certain features across YouTube services (e.g. logging in, switching accounts & using the navigation bar) – we’re aware & working on a fix,” said the company.

It later said all issues were fixed.

“All fixed — you should now be able to log in, switch between accounts, and use the account menu & navigation bar across all services (YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube Music, YouTube Studio) and devices,” YouTube said in a tweet.

Some users were unable to cast YouTube to their TV or use the app on their gaming console.

YouTube users were unable to sign-in or switch accounts, unable to cast to TV or use the app on a gaming console and were not able to access the account drop-down menu.

They also received an ‘No Internet connection’ error message when watching videos, the company said.