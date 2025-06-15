YouTuber arrested for duping Mumbai woman of Rs 19 lakh

Katyaal sought money from the victim citing a medical emergency, when she refused, he threatened to make her messages and chats public on social media.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th June 2025 7:54 pm IST
YouTuber Piyush Katyaal
YouTuber Piyush Katyaal

Mumbai: Mumbai police have arrested a Delhi-based YouTuber for allegedly threatening and duping a 45-year-old woman of Rs 19 lakh, an official said on Sunday.

YouTuber Piyush Katyaal is known for his prank videos. His channel, Piyush katyaal pranks, has more than 5 lakh followers.

A woman approached the North Region Cyber police station with a complaint of cheating last week, the official said.

MS Creative School

He said the woman alleged that she came into contact with Katyaal five months ago after she liked one of his prank videos, and posted a comment about it and started following his account.

The duo exchanged phone numbers, and a few days ago, Katyaal sought money from her, citing a medical emergency, the official said.

She initially refused him, but he later blackmailed her and threatened to make her messages and chats public on social media.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

The woman paid him around Rs 19 lakh over a period of time and subsequently approached the cyber police, he said.

A case was registered against Katyaal, and a team from the North Region Cyber police station arrested him in Delhi on June 12, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th June 2025 7:54 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button