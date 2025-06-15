Prime Video now has up to 6 minutes of ads per hour

Hyderabad: With movie ticket prices going up and traffic making cinema trips harder, many Indians now prefer OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video. From comfort, wide choice, and flexible timing, OTTs are winning hearts. Watching movies and shows at home is easier and cheaper than going to theatres.

But now, Amazon Prime Video is making a big change — and not everyone is happy.

More Ads Coming to Prime Video From June 17

Amazon has announced that Prime Video will now show 4 to 6 minutes of ads every hour, starting June 17. Earlier, they only showed 2 to 3.5 minutes. This means you’ll see more ads while watching your favourite shows and movies.

Even though it’s still less than other platforms like Hulu, Indian users are not happy — because they already pay for Prime.

Want to Watch Without Ads? Pay Extra

If you want an ad-free experience, you now have to pay Rs. 129 more per month or Rs. 699 per year. This is on top of your regular Prime membership which costs Rs. 299/month or Rs. 1,499/year.

Many users are upset. Social media is full of negative comments and hashtags like #BoycottPrime. Some people say it’s unfair to pay and still see ads. Others joke that Amazon is becoming more like a TV channel with delivery benefits.

Amazon Prime was loved for its ad-free streaming, but this new move may push users to other platforms. In India, where people value both price and experience.