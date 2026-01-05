YouTuber Saba Ibrahim visits Hyderabad, meets fans at Abids

Saba, who runs the YouTube channel Saba Ka Jahan with 3.78 million subscribers and enjoys a strong Instagram following of 1.8 million, is visiting the city for the first time with her son

Saba Ibrahim
Saba Ibrahim (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Popular YouTuber and the sister of television actor Shoaib Ibrahim, Saba Ibrahim, is creating a buzz on social media after arriving in Hyderabad, the City of Pearls. Saba, who runs the YouTube channel Saba Ka Jahan with 3.78 million subscribers and enjoys a strong Instagram following of 1.8 million, is visiting the city for the first time with her son.

She is accompanied by her husband Sunny and cousins Riza and Meher. Saba is in Hyderabad for the launch of a new abaya collection at a popular abaya store in Abids. As she entered the venue on Sunday, she received a warm welcome from fans, with hundreds of women gathering to click pictures and record videos with her. Several photos and videos from the event are now going viral on social media.

Following the launch event, Saba and her cousins explored the city and paid a visit to the iconic Cafe Niloufer. She later shared a photo on her Instagram story with her son, thanking the city with a simple note that read, “Thank you, Hyderabad.”

Notably, Saba Ibrahim had last visited Hyderabad in 2023.

