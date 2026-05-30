Mumbai: India’s popular YouTuber and daily vlogging star Sourav Joshi has found himself at the centre of speculation, this time not because of his content but due to his personal life. Rumours have been circulating on social media that there may be trouble in his marriage with wife Avantika Bhatt, just months after the couple tied the knot.

The speculation began when fans noticed Avantika’s absence from Sourav’s recent vlogs. Since their wedding, Avantika had regularly appeared in his videos, making her sudden disappearance hard to miss. This led many subscribers to wonder whether all was well between the couple.

Addressing the rumours in his latest vlog, Sourav finally responded to the growing questions. He said, “Ek question jo har koi puch raha hai Avantika ke baare mein ki kahan hai, vlog mein kyun nahi aa rahi hai, kya ho gaya hai. Toh jo bhi hua hai, main aapko abhi nahi bata sakta. Jab woh cheez ho jaayegi complete, tab main aapko bata dunga.”

What we suspected turned out to be true: Saurav Joshi and Avantika are about to get divorced.!! 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/6ESWMGrMf4 — RiTesH (@ritesh_2oo) May 30, 2026

What we suspected turned out to be true: Saurav Joshi and Avantika are about to get divorced.!! 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/6ESWMGrMf4 — RiTesH (@ritesh_2oo) May 30, 2026

While the YouTuber did not reveal any details, his statement has only fueled further speculation online, with many fans continuing to debate the reason behind Avantika’s absence from his videos.

Sourav Joshi and Avantika Bhatt got married on December 6, 2025, in an intimate traditional ceremony at a resort in Rishikesh. At the time, Sourav had clarified that theirs was an arranged marriage and that the two families had known each other for years.

Who Is Sourav Joshi?

Sourav Joshi is one of India’s biggest digital creators and among the country’s highest-earning YouTubers. With over 40 million subscribers on his vlog channel, he has built a massive fan base through family-friendly and relatable content. His videos regularly attract millions of views, making him one of the most influential creators in the Indian digital space.

According to industry estimates, Sourav earns several crores every month through YouTube revenue, brand collaborations and sponsorship deals, with his overall net worth reportedly estimated between Rs 25 crore and Rs 40 crore.

As of now, neither Sourav nor Avantika has made any official statement regarding the rumours. Fans are eagerly waiting for the YouTuber to reveal what he hinted at in his latest vlog.