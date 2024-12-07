Celebrations in Abhishek Malhan’s fam: Engagement pics go viral

Mumbai: It’s a celebrations time for Abhishek Malhan’s family!

In a heartwarming update for fans, popular YouTuber Nischay Malhan aka Triggered Insaan, has officially announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Ruchika Rathore. The couple got engaged on Friday, December 7, in a private yet elegant ceremony.

Nischay took to Instagram to share the news, posting a series of beautiful pictures from the event. Keeping his caption simple yet heartfelt, he wrote, “Engaged.”

Ruchika looked stunning in a traditional lehenga, radiating elegance and charm, while Nischay opted for a classic black traditional outfit, perfectly complementing his fiancée.

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with love and congratulations for the couple.

For those who don’t know, Ruchika Rathore is a video editor who plays a pivotal role in editing content for Nischay’s mother, Dimple Malhan, who runs a popular YouTube vlog channel.

Nischay Malhan, one of India’s most successful YouTubers with over 23.1 million subscribers, is known for his comedic and relatable content, ranging from hilarious roasts to lighthearted reaction videos.

Congratulations to Nischay and Ruchika on their engagement!