YS Sharmila demands CBI probe into TRS MLAs poaching row

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Congress president, YS Sharmila demanded that the Modi government at the Centre order a CBI probe on Friday, in response to an attempt to poach four TRS MLAs by three people linked to other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The leader wanted people to know which political party tried to buy MLAs.

YS Sharmila criticised the police for shifting the TRS MLAs to Pragathi Bhavan without questioning them post-apprehension. “If MLAs are innocent why they were shifted to Pragathi Bhavan,” she asked.

She questioned why the TRS leaders are in Pragathi Bhavan and have been disallowed from interacting with the media.

Also Read BJP moves Telangana HC seeking transfer of TRS MLAs’ poaching case to CBI

The YSRTP chief flayed the BJP for filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over the MLAs poaching row in the High Court. “The BJP can prove its innocence by ordering a CBI investigation instead of approaching the High Court,” she mentioned.

YS Sharmila has alleged that the TRS, BJP, and Congress are killing democracy by luring voters with liquor in the Munugode by-election. She gave a call to the people of Munugode not to vote for three main political parties in the by-election.

The YSRTP chief YS Sharmila reacted to the case of the alleged poaching of four TRS MLAs by the BJP who tried to lure MLAs by allegedly offering Rs 100 crore each. Addressing a gathering, YS Sharmila questioned whether TRS MLAs or BJP leaders were innocent in this case.

She said that the BJP is stating that they don’t have any role in the case and alleged that KCR is playing the drama.