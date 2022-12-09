YS Sharmila is PM Modi’s agent, alleges Telangana Minister

Hyderabad: Minister for Women and Child Welfare Satyavati Rathore has alleged that YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila is acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing to the media, Satyawati said that Sharmila has been fielded for the campaign against TRS. She alleged that Prime Minister Modi invited Sharmila to Delhi which is a proof that she is his agent and acting at his behest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the real director of YS Sharmila’s play in Telangana, she added.

The state minister said that the Center has been doing constant injustices with Telangana and the state has suffered a loss of three lakh crores. She said that Sharmila is not even a ward member but Prime Minister’s call proves the conspiracy against TRS.