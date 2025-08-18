YSRCP accuses Andhra CM of ‘silencing’ media over Amaravati floods

Amaravati: Senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu on Monday claimed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is trying to “conceal” Amaravati floods by registering false cases against the media.

The former minister said the floods “expose Naidu’s mismanagement”.

“Amaravati floods expose Naidu’s mismanagement and deception… Is it not a fact that water stagnated in Amaravati due to rains? Did it not turn into a virtual sea?” asked Rambabu in a YSRCP release.

Also Read 5 Andhra districts on red alert ahead of extremely heavy rains

According to Rambabu, key infrastructure such as the High Court, seed access road, iconic tower construction sites, official housing colonies and TIDCO houses were submerged in 2024.

“This year, Amaravati is underwater again. Instead of addressing failures, the government targets media for reporting the truth,” he said.

He claimed that the pain of the farmers is “real” and their fields are submerged. Naidu’s “failed Amaravati model stands exposed” before the people of Andhra Pradesh.

In his reaction, state Irrigation Minister N Ramanaidu said anybody attempting to disturb peace and harmony with half-truths will be considered as criminals and action will be taken.

“Creating suspicions in people’s minds and fear mongering is an unforgivable crime,” said Ramanaidu, lashing out at YSRCP for allegedly casting aspersions on water resources operations in the state.