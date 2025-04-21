Islamabad: One of the biggest hits of 2025, Qarz-e-Jaan, finally pulled its curtains with its last episode airing last night on April 20. The finale was everything fans had hoped for — emotional, powerful, and packed with goosebumps-worthy moments. Viewers are still raving about the stellar performances by the entire cast.

Penned by acclaimed Pakistani writer Rabia Razzaque and directed by Saqib Khan, Qarz-e-Jaan was a proud presentation of Momina Duraid Productions. The drama featured powerhouse performers including Yumna Zaidi, Usama Khan, Nameer Khan, and others in leading roles.

As the story came to a close, Yumna Zaidi, who won hearts as Nashwa, took to Instagram to bid a heartfelt goodbye. Sharing behind-the-scenes memories with the team, she wrote, “Goodbye ‘Qarz-e-Jaan’. A big fat thanks to the audience who watched, supported and loved this brilliant story. @saqibkofficial – Man of the show, thank you for working extremely hard on each and every bit of this drama and making it a masterpiece. Super duper thanks to each and every single beautiful cast member of this amazing team for giving their best performances, dil se love you … And my great production and director team, it was not possible without all of you. Thank you for giving me a princess treatment. Till then, goodbye from ‘Qarz-e-Jaan’.”

Nameer Khan, who played the intense role of Ammaar Bakhtiar, responded to Yumna’s post with warm words, calling her a “superstar”. “Thank you so so so much @yumnazaidiofficial for all the support. You are a true superstar,” he commented.

Now that Qarz-e-Jaan has concluded, all eyes are on Yumna Zaidi’s next project. Fans are already buzzing with excitement, with many hoping to finally see her reunite with Wahaj Ali for the much-awaited Tere Bin 2. Requests are pouring in from fans across the globe, eager to see the iconic duo share the screen once again.

Will Tere Bin 2 be the next big thing? Only time will tell. Until then, fans are holding on to hope and their love for Yumna Zaidi.