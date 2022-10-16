Zafar Javeed is elected as President of Nizam Club; Ajoy Reddy is new Joint Secretary

Hyderabad: Nizam Club, the second oldest club in Hyderabad, has a new President, Zafar Javeed.

The oldest seat of the elite in Hyderabad is Secunderabad Club, which was established in 1878, six years prior to the opening of the Nizam Club. It has about 5000 members.

The election was also held for the post of Joint Secretary for which Ajoy Reddy was declared winner.

The 66-year-old Zafar Javeed, is a political activist and educationist.

He is the son of Amjad Ali Khan, former senior bureaucrat in Andhra Pradesh who also served as the President of the Club at one point of time. Senior Khan also played a key role in the setting up Sultanul Uloom Education Society which runs several professional and regular educational institutions form its headquarters at Road Number 3 Banjara Hills.

His son Amer Javeed is an active member of the Congress Party.

According to Mir Irshad Ali, a Corporate Member of the Club, Javeed won on the solid promise of improving the facilities and services for the members.

At a general body meeting of the club, Javeed said that he would try to resolve the reservations of the vegetarian members of the group who believed that their needs were not being taken care of properly.

Javeed won by 154 votes in today’s elections. In today’s polling about 2, 360 members cast their votes.