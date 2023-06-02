Zara Hatke Zara Backhe ticket prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Planning to watch Zara Hatke Zara Backhe? Here’s an article on the figures of this Bollywood movie’s tickets in Hyderabad.

Starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, this romantic-comedy film is directed and co-written by Laxman Utekar. It got released in theatres today and has been receiving mixed reviews from both audiences and critics.

The film marks Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s first collaboration. From IPL to visiting holy places across the country, the duo of this movie was seen promoting their film at every corner of India.

The plot of the movie revolves around a young couple called Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Saumya (Sara Ali Khan) who fell in love and got married but are now planning to get a divorce. They part ways to use the Indian Government’s flagship program Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to get a flat.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan (Twitter)

Zara Hatke Zara Backhe ticket cost in Hyderabad

Zara Hatke Zara Backhe is running across over 20 theatres in the city. The ticket range for this movie is between Rs 150 to 350, according to the online ticketing platform Book My Show.

Prices at Inox, PVR and Cinepolis theatres are Rs 150 (Executive) and Rs 250 (Royal or Recliner). Ticket prices at Platinum Movietime Cinema in Gachibowli are the highest in the city (Rs 350).

Set in a light-hearted genre, the film is expected to do well with the family audiences. Let’s wait and see how much it manages to collect at the box office. Do share your reviews with us in the comments section below if you have watched it.