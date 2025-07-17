Mumbai: Sana Khan, who once made headlines for her glamorous appearances in films and reality shows, now often trends for an entirely different reason, her peaceful life rooted in faith, motherhood, and spreading Islamic awareness.

A few years ago, Sana left everyone stunned when she announced her decision to quit the entertainment world. She stepped away from the spotlight, married Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Saiyed, and chose a life deeply connected with spirituality and religion.

Since then, she’s been living a quieter yet meaningful life, raising her two sons, Saiyad Tariq Jamil and Saiyad Hasan Jamil, and often sharing glimpses of her journey on social media.

Now, actress Zareen Khan, who also started her career with a Salman Khan film just like Sana, has opened up about Sana’s bold decision. In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Zareen revealed that while she and Sana aren’t very close, she always knew that Sana was deeply religious, even during her time in the entertainment industry.

“She was always someone who prayed regularly. Just because she was glamorous on-screen didn’t mean she wasn’t spiritual. People think glamour and religion can’t go hand in hand, but how would they know what we do in private?” Zareen said.

She also added that faith is a personal matter and doesn’t need to be flaunted for it to be real. “Sana didn’t just suddenly become religious after leaving films. That side was always there. It’s just now she’s chosen to live fully in that space after marriage. And honestly, it’s her life. I’m happy for her.”

From a Bigg Boss contestant and a Jai Ho actress to a devoted mother and public figure in the spiritual world, Sana Khan’s journey is truly one-of-a-kind and continues to inspire many.