Mumbai: Zeenat Aman has always been one of Bollywood’s most fearless voices, both on screen and off it. From redefining the image of the Hindi film heroine in the 70s and 80s to speaking openly about identity, ageing and society today, the veteran actress continues to stay relevant across generations.

At News18 India’s Amrit Ratna 2026 ceremony, Zeenat opened up about her name, religion and upbringing. She revealed that while Zeenat Aman came from her father’s side, her name from her mother’s side was Laliteshwari. Her mother, Vardhini, was a deeply religious Hindu woman, while her father was Muslim.

The actress also shared that she studied in a Catholic school and had a German stepfather, which exposed her to different cultures and beliefs from a young age. Speaking about why she does not identify as religious, Zeenat said that her life experiences made her believe more in humanity than in following one particular religion.

For Zeenat Aman, kindness, peace, equality, love for people and animals matter more than religious labels. Her statement has once again reminded fans why she remains one of the most graceful and thoughtful voices in Indian cinema.

Known for films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Don, Qurbani and Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Zeenat Aman continues to inspire audiences not just through her work, but also through the honesty with which she speaks about life, identity and society.