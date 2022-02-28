Zelensky says future 24 hours crucial for Ukraine

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 28th February 2022 8:10 pm IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: ANI)

Kiev: The next 24 hours will be crucial for Ukraine’s fight with Russia, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday during a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson said he would do all he could to help ensure defensive aid from Britain and other allies reached Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported citing the National News Agency of Ukraine (Ukrinform).

Meanwhile, the regional government said that the city Berdyansk in southern Ukraine had been seized by Russian troops on Monday morning.

MS Education Academy

The Ukrainian army on Monday informed that the situation in Kiev was still under its control.

According to the latest development, a Ukrainian delegation arrived at the place for talks with the Russian side in the Gomel region in Belarus on Monday, Sputnik reported.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button