Zepto’s Dharavi warehouse license suspended over lapses in food safety measures

The business license of a Kiranakart Technologies warehouse, the parent company of Zepto, in Dharavi was suspended following an inspection from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which revealed serious lapses in food safety measures.

During the inspection, officials found fungus on food items, items stored on wet and filthy floors, products stored near stagnant water, cold storage units not meeting prescribed safety norms and expired food items.

The inspection was carried out following information received from the Minister of State for FDA Yogen Kadam.

According to the FDA, the company violated the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006) and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

Zepto, in their statement, said, “At Zepto, maintaining the highest standards of food safety and hygiene is non-negotiable. We have already initiated an internal review and are working closely with the concerned authorities to ensure full and swift compliance. We are committed to rectifying the lapses identified, and strengthening our processes to provide the best and safest quality of products to our consumers. We are taking all necessary corrective measures to resume operations in accordance with regulatory obligations and applicable laws at the earliest.”

The FDA has informed that the suspension will remain in effect until the establishment achieves full compliance and receives clearance from the licensing authority.