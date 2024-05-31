Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara set to hit Hyderabad screens, when?

Hyderabad: ”Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” (ZNMD) is a Bollywood film that has left an indelible mark on audiences since its release in 2011. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this comedy-adventure film takes viewers on a thrilling road trip across Spain, exploring friendship, love, and life.

Cast and Crew

The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring some of Bollywood’s finest actors Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.

ZNMD Poster (Source: X)

The movie’s narrative revolves around three childhood friends who reunite for a three-week road trip in Spain, a trip that changes their lives forever. Each of them faces their fears and rediscover their true selves. The film is known for its breathtaking visuals, heartfelt performances, and memorable dialogues that resonate deeply with the audience.

Nostalgic Re-release in Hyderabad

If you missed watching “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” on the big screen earlier, now is your chance! The film is re-releasing in Hyderabad on June 2nd, Sunday, at 10:10 PM. Gather your friends and family, book your tickets, and relive the magic of this unforgettable journey.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Re-release Details

Date: June 2nd, Sunday

Show Time: 10:10 PMLocation: INOX: Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadiguda

This is a limited single-show screening, so don’t miss this chance to experience the joy, laughter, and emotional journey of “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” once again on the big screen. Book your tickets on the online ticketing website ‘Book My Show’.

Grab your tickets now and prepare for an evening filled with nostalgia, adventure, and unforgettable moments.