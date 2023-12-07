Hyderabad: Zomato, an Indian multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company, stepped in after a customer from Hyderabad complained of finding a lizard in the chicken biryani ordered through its platform.

It all started when a resident from DD Colony in Amberpet claimed that a lizard was found in biryani ordered from a restaurant located at RTC Cross Road.

Hyderabad restaurant comes under GHMC scrutiny

After the videos and photos of the lizard in the biryani from Hyderabad restaurant went viral on social media, GHMC’s Food Safety Officer inspected the premises and collected samples for analysis.

A report has been submitted for further action.

The Concerned Food Safety Officer inspected the premises and lifted samples for analysis, a report has been submitted for further action



Zomato reacts

Meanwhile, Zomato also reacted to the incident and wrote on its X handle, “We have identified the issue and spoken to the customer. We take this very seriously and are working on appropriate next steps.”

Although Zomato and GHMC are taking action against the restaurant, concerns about the hygiene of biryani and other dishes served by restaurants in the city remain.

Hygiene essential at restaurants serving biryani, other dishes in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, where biryani is a highly popular dish, some hostels reportedly fall short of hygiene requirements.

In a separate incident, a cockroach was found in biryani served by another restaurant.

Despite GHMC’s efforts to enforce hygiene practices, such complaints continue to emerge.