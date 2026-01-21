Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal to step down, Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa takes over

Last week, AAP MP Raghav Chadha joined gig workers in celebrating the government’s move to end rigid 10-minute delivery commitments, calling it a win for their safety and dignity.

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by News Desk | Published: 21st January 2026 4:39 pm IST
Albinder Dhindsa(Left) and Deepinder Goyal (Right)

Mumbai: Zomato’s parent firm Eternal Limited on Wednesday, January 21, announced a major leadership change, with its CEO Deepinder Goyal resigning from his position with effect from February 1, 2026.

The company said Albinder Dhindsa, who is currently the CEO of Blinkit, will take over as the new chief executive. In a letter addressed to the shareholders, Goyal said he has recently been drawn towards new ideas that involve higher levels of risk, experimentation and exploration.

He explained that such ideas are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal, which needs to stay focused and disciplined in its current business strategy. “Of late, I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation,” he said.

“These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal,” Goyal added. He added that If these ideas belonged inside Eternal’s strategic scope, I would have pursued them within the company.

Last week, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha joined gig workers in celebrating a victory for their “safety, dignity and work conditions” as the government directed food delivery and quick-commerce platforms to do away with rigid “10-minute delivery” commitments.

In a video message, Chadha said that it is a memorable day for gig workers as the Central government has struck down the private companies’ “10-minute delivery” branding. “I want to thank the Central government for intervening in the matter,” said Chadha, describing the cruelty linked to “10-minute delivery” as real.

He said the promise of “10-minute delivery” adds to the mental stress of delivery workers and forces them to drive dangerously to meet the deadline, endangering other road users.

Earlier, Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked major food delivery and quick-commerce platforms to do away with rigid ’10-minute’ delivery time commitments, stressing that the safety of delivery partners must come before speed.

Mandaviya held discussions with officials of Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato in Delhi, during which he advised them to remove strict delivery deadlines from their platforms and promotional material in the interest of delivery workers’ safety.

