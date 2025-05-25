Zoo Park in Hyderabad draws over 20000 visitors on May 25

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo Park witnessed a remarkable surge in footfall on Sunday, May 25, attracting around 24,000 visitors in a single day.

With summer holidays in full swing and pleasant weather drawing crowds, the zoo turned into a prime weekend getaway for families and wildlife enthusiasts.

Anticipating the influx, zoo park officials in Hyderabad ramped up preparations by deploying extra security personnel across the premises, setting up additional booking counters, increasing the number of battery-operated vehicles, and ensuring the availability of drinking water units. Despite the initial rush, these measures ensured smooth crowd management with minimal wait times.

To enhance public engagement and promote wildlife conservation, special animal talks and reptile awareness sessions were organised throughout the day. These initiatives aimed to educate visitors about the critical role of animals in maintaining ecological balance and the urgent need to protect their habitats.

About Zoo Park in Hyderabad

The Nehru Zoo Park, located near Mir Alam Tank in Bahadurpura, was inaugurated on October 6, 1963, after the relocation of the erstwhile zoo enclosures from the Public Gardens. The construction of the Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad took four years after its construction began on October 26, 1959.

The Zoo Park is abutting the Miralam Tank bund which is an indigenous arch bund dam with 24 arches formed 200 years ago.

The Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad currently hosts 2240 animals in total including 664 mammals of 55 species, 1227 birds of 97 species, 341 reptiles of 38 species and 8 amphibians of 2 species. The natural landscape of the Zoo attracts several migratory as well as resident birds.

The Zoo also allows the adoption of animals for a specified time for a fee that helps in the maintenance of the enclosure and the zoo’s work with wildlife conservation organizations worldwide.