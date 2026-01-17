Zubeen death case: Prime accused Shyamkanu Mahanta seeks bail

Guwahati: Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the prime accused in the death case of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, and the singer’s bodyguard Nandeswar Bora have applied for bail on Saturday, Garg’s wife said.

Addressing the media outside the Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court after the case hearing, Garima Saikia Garg also said that all those present on board the yacht during her husband’s death should be brought under the purview of the Assam government’s investigation.

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 last year while swimming in the sea. He had gone there to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF), of which Mahanta was the chief organiser.

An SIT formed by the Assam government has arrested seven people in connection with the death of Garg, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declaring that it was murder.

However, the Singapore Police ruled out any foul play in the case, and informed the Coroner’s Court in the island nation on Wednesday that the popular Indian singer-songwriter was severely intoxicated and had drowned off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket.

“Today, two more accused submitted bail petitions, taking the total to five. This time, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Nandeswar Bora prayed for bail,” Garg’s wife said after witnessing the court proceedings.

Earlier, Sandipan Garg, Amrit Prabha Mahanta and Prabin Baishya had filed bail.

NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, his two band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, his cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, and his PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya are in jail as accused in the case.

Shyamkanu is the younger brother of former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who was also the Chief Information Commissioner of the Assam State Information Commission. Gauhati University’s VC Nani Gopal Mahanta, who was the Education Advisor to the CM, is another elder brother of him.

“In the video conference today, I observed that there is no remorse on their faces. I saw Shaymkanu and others. All of them look physically and mentally fit,” Garima said.

She expressed confidence in the special public prosecutor team appointed by the government and said that they have argued the case very strongly.

“Now I wish the strongest punishment for the culprits. The demons should be killed,” Garima said.

The state cabinet had earlier appointed a five-member team of Special Public Prosecutors (PP) with senior advocate Ziaul Kamar to lead it. It had named Brojendra Mohan Chaudhuri as additional PP, and Kishor Dutta, Pranjal Dutta and Vikash Jammar as assistant PPs.

When asked about the findings of the Singapore Police, she said that they were in touch with her since the beginning.

“They used to say that it was an independent investigation and had no connection with the Indian probe,” Garima said.

Garg’s wife, however, asserted that all the Assamese expats present on the yacht at the time of the singer’s death should be made accused in the case being tried in India.

“We believe all those present on the yacht are equally responsible for Zubeen’s death. They all had neglected Zubeen after the incident, and no action was taken for 75 minutes.

“I had already written on social media after going through the chargesheet. They should all be brought under the investigation net. They must come to face the trial,” she added.