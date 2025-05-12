Mumbai: In today’s age, the spotlight of Indian cinema is mostly on contemporary stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others. Conversations around film and glamour largely revolve around the current generation, occasionally dipping into nostalgia with references to the 1990s or 2000s.

But few pause to appreciate the pioneering beauties who graced the silver screen nearly a century ago. We are speaking about women, who were not only gorgeous and talented but also pathbreakers of their time.

Long before the era of social media fame and red carpet glitz, Indian cinema saw the rise of remarkable actresses during the silent film era and the early talkies. Names like Patience Cooper, Zubeida, Ruby Myers, and Naseem Banu were once household names, celebrated for their talent, screen presence, and the ability to draw audiences in droves just like today’s superstars.

Let’s take a look at 15 iconic actresses who ruled Hindi cinema in the 1920s and 1930s and laid the foundation for generations to come:

1920s Bollywood Actresses

Patience Cooper (Debut: Damayanti) Fatma Begum (Debut: Veer Abhimanyu) Sultana (Debut: Veer Abhimanyu) Zubeida (Debut: Kohinoor) Seeta Devi (Debut: Prem Sanyas) Ruby Myers (Sulochana) (Debut: Cinema Ki Rani) Gohar Mamajiwala (Debut: Baap Kamai)

1930s Bollywood Actresses

Devika Rani (Debut: Karma) Shanta Apte (Debut: Amar Jyoti) Leela Chitnis (Debut: Shri Satyanarayan) Durga Khote (Debut: Maya Machhindra) Naseem Banu (Debut: Khoon Ka Khoon) Fearless Nadia (Debut: Hunterwali) Kanan Devi (Debut: Vidyapati) Bibbo (Debut: Rangila Rajput)

We got our hands on some old photographs of these legends on Reddit. Check them out below.

Here’s how social media users are reacting.

Fans are marvelling at their beauty, elegance, and natural charm. Some comments even draw comparisons with current actresses: “Leela Chitnis is Kangana?” wrote one user, while another remarked, “Tripti looks so much like Devika Rani!”

“Laut aao bina surgery wale din,” third user commented.

Some lesser-known but fascinating facts have also emerged in the conversation threads like ‘Durga Khote is recognized as one of the first educated actresses in Indian cinema’, and ‘Naseem Banu was the mother of yesteryear superstar Saira Banu’.

These women were more than just pretty faces. They were trailblazers, storytellers, and cultural icons who paved the way for what Bollywood is today. As their legacy continues to inspire a new generation of fans and filmmakers, it’s heartening to see their names and faces returning to the limelight they so richly deserve.

Do you have a favorite from the golden era of Indian cinema? Let us know in the comments.