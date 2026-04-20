1.2 kg ganja seized in Hyderabad’s Uppal area, two arrested

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths on Monday, April 20, arrested two persons who were smuggling ganja on an Activa in the Uppal area of Hyderabad. The officials seized 1.200 kilogram of the drugs from them.

The accused persons, Dhiravath Santosh and S Sandeep, were transporting ganja at IDA Mallapur near Uppal, when the team caught them red-handed.

A case has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Efforts are on to trace the suppliers.