1.2 kg ganja seized in Hyderabad’s Uppal area, two arrested

The accused were transporting ganja in an Activa

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 20th April 2026 4:58 pm IST
Community members and police officers inspecting seized items on a street.

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths on Monday, April 20, arrested two persons who were smuggling ganja on an Activa in the Uppal area of Hyderabad. The officials seized 1.200 kilogram of the drugs from them.

The accused persons, Dhiravath Santosh and S Sandeep, were transporting ganja at IDA Mallapur near Uppal, when the team caught them red-handed.

A case has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic  Substances (NDPS) Act.

Subhan Bakery

Efforts are on to trace the suppliers.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 20th April 2026 4:58 pm IST

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