Rs 1.3 crore! Decoding Anushka Sharma’s Champions Trophy look

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma may be away from the silver screen, but she continues to stay in the spotlight, whether for her role as a doting wife and mother or her impeccable fashion statements. Her appearances alongside husband Virat Kohli always turn heads, and her latest look from the ICC Champions Trophy finale in Dubai is no exception.

Anushka, who has been a constant support for Virat Kohli by attending most of his matches, stole the show with her effortlessly chic and ultra-luxurious ensemble at the stadium. Fans couldn’t stop raving about her stunning denim-on-denim look, accessorized with high-end luxury pieces.

A Moment Worth a Million Hearts! ❤️🥺



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, all smiles and pure love, after India's Champions Trophy triumph! 🏆🇮🇳#TeamIndia #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/SR3xSpWwSB — Ganesh 🇮🇳 (@GaneshVerse) March 10, 2025

Here’s what Anushka Sharma wore

Maje Beaded Denim Shirt – Rs 28,356

Maje Shorts with Embroidered Beads – Rs 26,439

Reflection De Cartier Bracelet – Rs 1.15 crore

10 Diamond Bracelet White Gold in 18K – Rs 15.25 lakh

Prada Re-Nylon Bucket Bag – Rs 1.75 lakh

Alvar Shoes – Rs 12,800

With her effortless charm and fashion-forward choices, Anushka once again proved why she remains a style icon, even off the big screen. Fans are in awe of her understated yet luxe style, making her one of the most talked-about cricket spectators like always.