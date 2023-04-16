1.5M worshippers visited Makkah’s Grand Mosque on eve of Ramzan 25

Riyadh: The Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia recorded more than 1.5 million worshipers and pilgrims on the night of Saturday/Sunday, 25 Ramzan, the Saudi Press Agency (SsPA) reported.

The “Saudi Hashtag” account on Twitter described this number as the largest in the Grand Mosque since the beginning of Ramzan.

The General Presidency added that 56,400 zamzam water bottles were distributed, and the number of beneficiaries of voluntary services reached about 495,201, 12,220 beneficiaries of booklets and pamphlets, 136,000 beneficiaries of digital awareness, and 110,809 beneficiaries of social and humanitarian services.

"المسجد الحرام" يسجل أكبر عدد يومي من المصلين والمعتمرين خلال شهر #رمضان، بواقع أكثر من 1.5 مليون مصل ومعتمر. pic.twitter.com/HnDLCREPEQ — هاشتاق السعودية (@HashKSA) April 15, 2023

While 5,000 and 949 benefited from the circumambulation service, 189,000 and 984 from spatial guidance in languages, and 200,000 beneficiaries from field awareness, in addition to the distribution of 3000 and 542 wrist bracelets for the little visitor.

The number of disinfectants used amounted to 130,000 litres, along with 3,000 litres of fresheners and more than 6,600 litres of hand sanitisers.

Ramzan witnesses a great turnout of pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom to perform Umrah.

The Ministry of Hajj had revealed, at the beginning of the month, that the performance of Umrah will be limited to only once during the month of Ramzan, to contribute to “giving others the opportunity to perform their rituals with peace and ease.”

The ministry stated that there is no feature to amend the Umrah dates, but the appointment can be cancelled through the “Nusk” application before the permit time enters and a new permit is issued.