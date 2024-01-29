1.8cr: THIS contestant bagged highest paycheck from Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: After over three months of intense drama, entertaining moments, and heated conflicts, Bigg Boss 17 concluded on January 28, with comedian Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner. Abhishek Kumar secured the first runner-up title, while Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey claimed the following positions.

Fans are celebrating Munawar Faruqui’s victory. The stand-up comedian reportedly got more than 75% of votes in the final live voting last night.

As the curtain fell on Bigg Boss 17, attention turned to the contestants’ earnings. Let’s see who bagged the highest paycheck this year.

Highest Paid Contestant

Ankita Lokhande, who held the title of the highest-paid participant, topped the list with a whopping Rs 1.8 crore. Reportedly, she charged Rs 12 lakhs per week and managed to reach the finale and stay in the competition for 15 weeks, securing the fourth position.

Munawar Faruqui’s Bigg Boss Salary

Munawar Faruqui, closely following Ankita Lokhande in terms of earnings, reportedly earned around Rs 1.2 crore for his 15-week stint on Bigg Boss 17. With an additional Rs 50 lakhs as prize money for winning, his total earnings from the show stand at approximately Rs 1.7 crore.

