1 in 5 crimes in Cyberabad is now a cybercrime: 2025 crime report

Hyderabad: Cybercrime cases dropped sharply in 2025, with 7,636 cases registered under the Cyberabad jurisdiction, nearly four times fewer than in 2024, marking a significant decline, according to the official crime report released by the Cyberabad commissionerate.

This year, Cyberabad police received 31,569 petitions, out of which 7,636 First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed, while 12,042 petitions and 5,454 FIRs were placed on hold.

Highest amount of cases registered were part-time job frauds

The crime report showed that the largest number of cases registered were connected to part-time job frauds, where collectively over Rs 80 crore loss was reported by the Cyberabad commisonerate. However, the number of part-time fraud cases decreased drastically by 36.36 per cent compared to 2024.

With 2,079 cases registered, these frauds were still fewer than the cases registered in 2024 (3267 cases).

Trading Frauds were reported as the second-highest cases registered, with a massive Rs 229 crore loss and recovery of Rs 10 crore.

According to the data, smishing fraud saw a significant decline of 46 per cent, with 689 cases registered this year compared to 1,276 cases in 2024. Despite this drop in frequency, these frauds still resulted in a substantial loss of Rs 15 crore.

Smishing fraud is when suspicious SMS texts with deceptive messages are sent. It often tricks individuals into downloading malware or sharing sensitive information.

A disturbing rise in child pornography cases

According to the report, there were 53 cases of child pornography registered in 2025, a staggering rise from just 4 cases in 2024, highlighting a disturbing trend.

Visa fraud also increased with four more cases registered compared to 2024, while Know Your Customer (KYC) frauds saw a sharp decline of 64.5 per cent.

In stark contrast, there was an 88 per cent decline in digital arrest frauds, with 117 cases registered in 2025, compared to the 1,002 cases last year.

However, under digital fraud cases alone, there was a reported loss of Rs 15.22 crore, while the recovered amount reached Rs 96.76 lakhs.

Identity theft, Business, gaming, insurance, and matrimony fraud all saw a marginal decline since 2024, showing a lesser rate of cybercrime cases reported in 2025 under the Cyberabad commissionerate.

Cumulative amount refunded from 2022 – Rs 45 crore

According to the crime report, there was a total loss of Rs 404 crore from cybercrimes, of which Rs 20 crore was refunded. Further, 917 arrests were made in 2025.

Adding up the refunds since 2022, the Cyberabad cybercrime police returned Rs 45 crore to the victims, with the highest amount refunded this year.