1 killed, 18 injured in twin blasts in Jerusalem

The explosions came amid heightened tensions in the country, following a series of attacks that have left dozens of people in the country, TOI reported.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 23rd November 2022 2:17 pm IST
1 killed, 18 injured in twin blasts in Jerusalem
Israeli forensic experts gather at the scene of an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem on November 23, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Tel Aviv: At least one person was killed and 18 others got injured due to twin blasts in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning.

“A horrific morning in Jerusalem. 1 killed and 18 hurt in two separate terrorist attacks in which two bombs went off at two bus stops. We mourn for the victim who was murdered and pray for the recovery of the injured,” the State of Israel’s official handle tweeted. The first explosion occurred close to the main entrance of a bus stop in Givat Shaul, west Jerusalem around 7 am. Shortly after, a second blast took place at the Ramot junction, another entrance to the city, The Times of Israel (TOI) reported.

Israel Police forces said they are at both scenes, collecting evidence and testimonials, and taking action to locate the suspects.

“Israel Police forces are at both scenes, collecting evidence and testimonials, and taking action to locate the suspect,” Israel Police said in a tweet.

Also Read
90% of Palestinian refugees live below the poverty line: UNRWA

Media reports said that the causes of the explosions were not immediately determined. However, police said that one of the blasts appeared to have been caused by a bomb placed in a handbag left near the bus.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts. Israeli security agencies were sweeping the area to find any suspects connected to the blasts.

The explosions came amid heightened tensions in the country, following a series of attacks that have left dozens of people in the country, TOI reported.

The blasts come as Israel prepares to usher in a new government. 

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button