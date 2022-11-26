1 killed, 2 injured in in steel factory explosion in Iran

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 26th November 2022 9:53 am IST
Tehran: At least one person was killed and two others injured in an explosion in the Bafaq steel complex in central Yazd province in Iran, official IRNA news agency reported.

The incident occured on Friday.

According to the Yazd Emergency Department, one person died at the scene of the incident before the arrival of rescuers. Two injured people were taken to a hospital in Bafaq city, Xinhua news agency reported.

IRNA said the cause of the accident is under investigation, but the Yazd Emergency Department’s preliminary report indicated that the explosion occurred during welding at the steel company.

