1 killed in communal clash in Nepal’s India-bordering Sunsari

Under the prohibitory orders, gatherings of more than four people, demonstrations, public meetings and sit-ins have been banned in the affected areas.

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Kathmandu: One person was killed and several others, including security personnel, were injured in a communal clash in Nepal’s Sunsari district, bordering India, prompting authorities to impose indefinite restrictive orders in parts of the area from Monday, July 27.

According to the District Administration Office, Sunsari, the prohibitory orders took effect from 7:00 am and cover five market areas in the district, located in the Koshi province. The restrictions will remain in force until further notice.

Under the prohibitory orders, gatherings of more than four people, demonstrations, public meetings and sit-ins have been banned in the affected areas.

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The violence erupted on Sunday night in the Kaptangunj area of Devgunj rural municipality when members of two religious communities, who were separately organising programmes, clashed over the use of loudspeakers and the display of religious flags, police said.

A verbal altercation between the two groups escalated into violence, prompting security personnel to intervene, they said.

During efforts to bring the situation under control, security forces opened fire, killing 24-year-old Om Prakash Mehta.

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More than a dozen people, including security personnel, were injured in the clashes, police said.

The administration said violators of the prohibitory order could face a fine of NPR 500, imprisonment of up to one month, or both.

Sunsari, located in southeastern Nepal, shares a border with India’s Bihar and is an important transit and commercial corridor between the two countries.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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