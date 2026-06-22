Court cancels bail of two Nepalis in Hyderabad robbery case

Jubilee Hills police informed the court that the accused had not followed the conditions of their release.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A local court has withdrawn the bail granted to two Nepali nationals who are accused in a robbery case that took place in Nandagiri Hills, Hyderabad.

The court took the decision after Jubilee Hills police informed that the accused had not followed the conditions of their release.

Accused failed to cooperate

As per the police, the accused, Janak Kumar Bikram Shahi and Lalith Bahadur Chand, failed to report to the investigating officer during the last two weeks.

Subhan Bakery

Police also expressed concern that the accused could escape permanently, influence witnesses or interfere with evidence.

Since both men are citizens of Nepal, officials said there was a possibility that they might have already left or could leave for their home country.

Other side of story

On the other hand, the defence counsel opposed the police request and argued that the accused were facing unnecessary harassment from the investigators.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

After considering the arguments presented by both sides, the court cancelled the bail earlier granted to the two accused and instructed Jubilee Hills police to take them into custody.

The case is related to a robbery reported on February 5 in Nandagiri Hills under the limits of Jubilee Hills police station. Police alleged that five persons had planned the crime and entered a house after allegedly intoxicating the occupants.

The accused are suspected of stealing valuables estimated to be worth about Rs 1.30 crore before fleeing from the scene.

Lord's Engineering College
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button