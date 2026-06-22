Court cancels bail of two Nepalis in Hyderabad robbery case

Hyderabad: A local court has withdrawn the bail granted to two Nepali nationals who are accused in a robbery case that took place in Nandagiri Hills, Hyderabad.

The court took the decision after Jubilee Hills police informed that the accused had not followed the conditions of their release.

Accused failed to cooperate

As per the police, the accused, Janak Kumar Bikram Shahi and Lalith Bahadur Chand, failed to report to the investigating officer during the last two weeks.

Police also expressed concern that the accused could escape permanently, influence witnesses or interfere with evidence.

Since both men are citizens of Nepal, officials said there was a possibility that they might have already left or could leave for their home country.

Also Read Nepali couple flees after 1 kg gold theft in Hyderabad

Other side of story

On the other hand, the defence counsel opposed the police request and argued that the accused were facing unnecessary harassment from the investigators.

After considering the arguments presented by both sides, the court cancelled the bail earlier granted to the two accused and instructed Jubilee Hills police to take them into custody.

The case is related to a robbery reported on February 5 in Nandagiri Hills under the limits of Jubilee Hills police station. Police alleged that five persons had planned the crime and entered a house after allegedly intoxicating the occupants.

The accused are suspected of stealing valuables estimated to be worth about Rs 1.30 crore before fleeing from the scene.