1 terrorist killed in Pakistan: Military

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2023 9:44 am IST
1 terrorist killed in Pakistan: Military
Military

Islamabad: One terrorist was killed by security forces during an exchange of fire in northwest Pakistan, a military statement said.

The incident happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, according to the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations.

It was reported that the killed terrorist remained involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians.

“Locals of the area appreciated the response and expressed their full support to eliminating the menace of terrorism,” said the statement.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2023 9:44 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button