10 Best Turkish food spots in Hyderabad as of May 2025

Hyderabad’s love for Mediterranean food is no surprise. With a culinary history steeped in Middle Eastern and Central Asian influences, the city has always had a taste for richly spiced meats and grilled delicacies. Over the years, this affection has extended beyond the traditional into more specific, particularly towards Turkish cuisine. From velvety hummus, succulent kebabs and creamy desserts, Turkish food offers a balance of comfort and elegance that resonates deeply with Hyderabadi food lovers.
As of 2025, this trend has only grown stronger with more and more Turkish eateries popping up across the city. Whether craving a strong cup of Turkish tea or trying the viral San Sebastian cheesecake, Hyderabad now has plenty of options from the land of Turks.
To make your hunt easier, Siasat.com has put together a list of the 10 best Turkish food spots in Hyderabad that are serving up authentic flavours.
10 Turkish restaurants in Hyderabad
1. Levant
One of the first restaurants in Hyderabad to serve authentic Turkish food, Levant still lives up to the hype with its mezze, kebabs and desserts.
Location- Banjara Hills
Pricing- Rs. 1500 for two people
Must try- Levant Mashawi Mushakkal, Burrj Dajaj, Manakeesh, Tajien Dajaj
2. Kebapci
Originating from Bangalore, Kebapci is the latest Turkish culinary sensation in Hyderabad for its diverse menu.
Location- Banjara Hills
Pricing- Rs. 1500 for two
Must try- Beyti Chicken, Adana Kebab, Lamb Mandi, Chicken Pide, Cihan Kebab
3. Kebabzadeh
Kebabzadeh has made quite a loyal fan following in Hyderabad for serving an authentic menu featuring iconic dishes like kebabs and pides in a cozy, casual setting.
Location- Tolichowki
Pricing- Rs. 800 for two
Must try- Cheese Kheema Naan, Greek Chicken, Chicken Isfahani Kebab, Izmir Chicken, Lamb Chops, Beyti Kebab
4. Zouq
Zouq not only offers an immersive Turkish dining experience but also features Lebanese and Persian dishes.
Location- Banjara Hills
Pricing- Rs. 1000 for two
Must try- Kebab platter, Baked Mutton Rice, Koobideh Kebab, Turkish tea, Red Lentil Soup
5. Istanbul
With multiple outlets across the city, Istanbul has become a go-to destination in Hyderabad for those craving genuine Turkish street food flavours.
Location- Lakdikapul, Malakpet, Tolichowki, Jubilee Hills
Pricing- Rs. 500 for two
Must try- Durum Kebab Wrap, Pilaf Platter, Lahmacun, Doner Kebab
6. Kebab Krallik
Kebab Krallik is the latest sensation in Hyderabad and it is slowly gaining a loyal fan base for its authentic menu.
Location- Banjara Hills
Pricing- Rs. 1500 for two
Must try- Kheema Naan, Saffron Chicken with Rice, Sultan kebab, Mix platter
7. Gourmet Baklava
While it does not serve savoury food, Gourmet Baklava is the best destination for anyone who is craving the sweet flavours of Turkiye.
Location- Banjara Hills
Pricing- Rs. 500 for two
Must try- Mix Baklava, Turkish Delight, Cheese Kunafa, Turkish Milk Cakes, Pista Kunafa Tiramisu
8. Kortyard Cafe
While Kortyard Cafe offers all types of Mediterranean cuisine, their Turkish food offerings are worth a try.
Location- Jubilee Hills
Pricing- Rs. 1400 for two
Must try- Hummus, Shakshouka, Turkish Breakfast
9. Captain Kunafa
When speaking about Turkish food, one cannot forget the creamy Kunafas this region has to offer. Captain Kunafa is the go-to spot for many Hyderabadis, and rightly so because of the variety of flavours it has on the menu.
Location- Malakpet, Tolichowki, Barkas, Jubilee Hills and Shamshabad
Pricing- Rs. 500 for two
Must try- Cheese Kunafa, Nutella Kunafa, Turkish Milk Cakes, Pistachio San Sebastian Cheesecake
10. Turkish Central
Known for its economical pairing and generous portions, Turkish Central has garnered a loyal following among locals.
Location- Mallepally
Pricing- Rs. 500 for two
Must try- Kebab Platter, Turkish Shawarma, Chicken wings,