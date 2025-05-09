10 Best Turkish food spots in Hyderabad as of May 2025

Hyderabad’s love for Mediterranean food is no surprise. With a culinary history steeped in Middle Eastern and Central Asian influences, the city has always had a taste for richly spiced meats and grilled delicacies. Over the years, this affection has extended beyond the traditional into more specific, particularly towards Turkish cuisine. From velvety hummus, succulent kebabs and creamy desserts, Turkish food offers a balance of comfort and elegance that resonates deeply with Hyderabadi food lovers.

As of 2025, this trend has only grown stronger with more and more Turkish eateries popping up across the city. Whether craving a strong cup of Turkish tea or trying the viral San Sebastian cheesecake, Hyderabad now has plenty of options from the land of Turks.

To make your hunt easier, Siasat.com has put together a list of the 10 best Turkish food spots in Hyderabad that are serving up authentic flavours.

10 Turkish restaurants in Hyderabad

1. Levant

One of the first restaurants in Hyderabad to serve authentic Turkish food, Levant still lives up to the hype with its mezze, kebabs and desserts.

Location- Banjara Hills

Pricing- Rs. 1500 for two people

Must try- Levant Mashawi Mushakkal, Burrj Dajaj, Manakeesh, Tajien Dajaj

2. Kebapci

Originating from Bangalore, Kebapci is the latest Turkish culinary sensation in Hyderabad for its diverse menu.

Location- Banjara Hills

Pricing- Rs. 1500 for two

Must try- Beyti Chicken, Adana Kebab, Lamb Mandi, Chicken Pide, Cihan Kebab

3. Kebabzadeh

Kebabzadeh has made quite a loyal fan following in Hyderabad for serving an authentic menu featuring iconic dishes like kebabs and pides in a cozy, casual setting.

Location- Tolichowki

Pricing- Rs. 800 for two

Must try- Cheese Kheema Naan, Greek Chicken, Chicken Isfahani Kebab, Izmir Chicken, Lamb Chops, Beyti Kebab

4. Zouq

Zouq not only offers an immersive Turkish dining experience but also features Lebanese and Persian dishes.

Location- Banjara Hills

Pricing- Rs. 1000 for two

Must try- Kebab platter, Baked Mutton Rice, Koobideh Kebab, Turkish tea, Red Lentil Soup

5. Istanbul

With multiple outlets across the city, Istanbul has become a go-to destination in Hyderabad for those craving genuine Turkish street food flavours.

Location- Lakdikapul, Malakpet, Tolichowki, Jubilee Hills

Pricing- Rs. 500 for two

Must try- Durum Kebab Wrap, Pilaf Platter, Lahmacun, Doner Kebab

6. Kebab Krallik

Kebab Krallik is the latest sensation in Hyderabad and it is slowly gaining a loyal fan base for its authentic menu.

Location- Banjara Hills

Pricing- Rs. 1500 for two

Must try- Kheema Naan, Saffron Chicken with Rice, Sultan kebab, Mix platter

7. Gourmet Baklava

While it does not serve savoury food, Gourmet Baklava is the best destination for anyone who is craving the sweet flavours of Turkiye.

Location- Banjara Hills

Pricing- Rs. 500 for two

Must try- Mix Baklava, Turkish Delight, Cheese Kunafa, Turkish Milk Cakes, Pista Kunafa Tiramisu

8. Kortyard Cafe

While Kortyard Cafe offers all types of Mediterranean cuisine, their Turkish food offerings are worth a try.

Location- Jubilee Hills

Pricing- Rs. 1400 for two

Must try- Hummus, Shakshouka, Turkish Breakfast

9. Captain Kunafa

When speaking about Turkish food, one cannot forget the creamy Kunafas this region has to offer. Captain Kunafa is the go-to spot for many Hyderabadis, and rightly so because of the variety of flavours it has on the menu.

Location- Malakpet, Tolichowki, Barkas, Jubilee Hills and Shamshabad

Pricing- Rs. 500 for two

Must try- Cheese Kunafa, Nutella Kunafa, Turkish Milk Cakes, Pistachio San Sebastian Cheesecake

10. Turkish Central

Known for its economical pairing and generous portions, Turkish Central has garnered a loyal following among locals.

Location- Mallepally

Pricing- Rs. 500 for two

Must try- Kebab Platter, Turkish Shawarma, Chicken wings,