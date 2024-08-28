10-day ‘Praja Palana’ to issue health, ration cards: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced the launch of the “Praja Palana” program, a 10-day initiative starting on September 17, aimed at issuing new ration cards and digital health cards to all eligible residents across the state.

The program introduces a new policy where ration cards and health cards will be issued separately, ensuring a more streamlined and focused approach to welfare distribution.

During a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Chief Minister Reddy directed officials to conduct the Praja Palana program in every village and ward throughout Telangana, gathering detailed information from each household.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of establishing clear procedures for issuing digital health cards, conducting comprehensive medical tests, and organizing health check-up camps in rural areas.

He urged the officials to consider France’s model for digital health cards, which he learned about during a recent visit abroad, as a potential benchmark for Telangana’s system. Moving forward, only state-issued health cards will be recognized for medical treatment under the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme and for assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The meeting was attended by key state officials, including Health Minister Damodara Raja Narsimha, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, and Principal Secretaries from various departments.