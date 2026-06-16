10 days on, no trace of toddler who vanished from AP plantation

A two-year-old girl has been missing from a palm oil plantation in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district for more than nine days, with hundreds of personnel searching for her across dense forest terrain.

Sunkara Gnaneswari went missing on Saturday, June 6, from a palm oil plantation at Ch Agraharam in Tuni mandal. The child had accompanied her parents, Sunkara Ganesh and Bhavani, who work as caretakers of the plantation, along with their pet dog. The girl reportedly went missing due to a miscommunication between the parents, on reaching home, the couple realised neither of them had brought her back from the plantation.

A village resident reportedly spotted the girl near a hill with her pet dog the same evening and attempted to bring her home, but the dog barked at him and prevented him from approaching the child. The couple lodged a complaint with the Tuni police the following day.

Also Read Hyderabad man left Amazon to drive cabs, the Internet loves it

The search operation received a setback on Saturday, June 14, with the death of the pet dog, which had been accompanying the girl when she went missing. The dog had been behaving strangely ever since it returned home on June 9 and had not eaten anything. According to officials, the dog had walked nearly 80 km, as it was fitted with a GPS tracker.

On Sunday, June 15, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined the search following directions from Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who spoke to Kakinada district Superintendent of Police G Bindu Madhav over the phone. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was already participating, with a 40-member team deployed alongside police, revenue, fire and forest department personnel.

Pawan Kalyan directed officials to utilise the NDRF alongside ongoing operations and advised taking the assistance orest department night watchers, base camp watchers and experts experienced in navigating dense forests.

The Kakinada SP said over 400 personnel are currently participating in the search, with advanced drones deployed and footage from 38 CCTV cameras examined. The girl’s mother has appealed to authorities to speed up efforts to locate her daughter. State Home Minister V. Anitha is closely monitoring the situation and has remained in regular contact with district officials.

Despite the efforts, speaking to the media on Monday, SP G Bindhu Madhav, said no leads have emerged so far to help in tracing two-year-old.