Hyderabad man left Amazon to drive cabs, the Internet loves it

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man has won the internet after revealing he quit his job at Amazon to become an Uber driver, simply because he enjoys it.

The story of Kumar came to light after Chetna Singh, an IT professional, shared a reel of their conversation on Instagram.

Kumar told Singh he resigned from Amazon in 2014 and joined Uber when the ride-hailing service had just launched in Hyderabad. More than a decade later, he has no regrets.

For Kumar, driving is far more than a job. It lets him meet new people, hear their stories and explore different corners of the city he grew up in. “I want to explore Hyderabad. It is important for me since I am from the city,” he is heard saying in the reel.

He has completed over 23,600 rides across twelve years and remains online from morning to evening.

Singh, moved by the exchange, captioned the reel, “In a country where most people leave their passions behind because of responsibilities and societal pressure, meeting someone who actually chose what makes him happy felt inspiring.”

Social media reacts

The reel struck a chord online, with most users praising Kumar for choosing passion over a conventional career. “Loved this reel. Respect to both of you. This story really inspired me to reconnect with a passion I had put aside,” wrote one user.

“Hyderabad has a mix of everything. Keep following your dreams,” said another.

“He’s simply following his heart and pursuing his passion with dedication. You’re not following the crowd, you’re creating your own path,” commented a third. A fourth added with a touch of humour: “Same interests — that’s why I ride, but on a scooty.”