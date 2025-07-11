10 GHMC officials promoted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday, July 10, promoted 10 officials.

The municipal assistant commissioners and joint commissioners have been promoted to deputy commissioners. 12 other GHMC officials were transferred as part of an administrative reshuffle. They were transferred to various GHMC circles, including LB Nagar, Yousufguda, Hayathnagar, and Malkajgiri.

In June, 11 municipal commissioners were transferred. T Rajeshwar, a grade 1 municipal commissioner, has been transferred to Mahabubabad municipality; M Ravi Babu has been transferred to Nizamabad municipality as deputy commissioner. B Naresh Babu, a grade 2 commissioner of the Nagarkurnool municipality, has been transferred to Devarakadra municipality.

Also Read 11 municipal commissioners transferred in Telangana

T Praveen has been posted as municipal commissioner of Mahabubnagar municipality; B Satyanarayan Reddy has been posted as municipal commissioner of Ibrahimpatnam municipality. Nagi Reddy, who was municipal commissioner of Medchal, has been transferred as commissioner of Nagarkurnool municipality; G Srinivas, who was serving as joint-commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has been transferred to Miryalguda as municipal commissioner.