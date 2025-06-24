11 municipal commissioners transferred in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana municipal administration department on Monday, June 23, transferred 11 municipal commissioners in various districts.

T Rajeshwar, a grade 1 municipal commissioner, has been transferred to Mahabubabad municipality; M Ravi Babu has been transferred to Nizamabad municipality as deputy commissioner. B Naresh Babu, a grade 2 commissioner of the Nagarkurnool municipality has been transferred to Devarakadra municipality.

T Praveen has been posted as municipal commissioner of Mahabubnagar municipality; B Satyanarayan Reddy has been posted as municipal commissioner of Ibrahimpatnam municipality. Nagi Reddy, who was municipal commissioner of Medchal has been transferred as commissioner of Nagarkurnool municipality; G Srinivas, who was serving as joint-commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been transferred to Miryalguda as municipal comissioner.

D Subhash Rao, working as deputy commissioner GHMC, has been transferred to Zaheerabad as municipal commissioner. Ch Balakrishna, working as the manager of Husnabad municipality has been transferred to Gajwel-Paganapur municipality.

T Ramesh working as the manager of the Bhupalpaly municipality has been posted as municipal commissioner of Belampally municipality.