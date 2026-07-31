10 kg ganja worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Secunderabad, one held

Officials seized 10 kg of ganja from his possession, estimating its market value at around Rs 5 lakh.

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10 kg ganja worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Secunderabad, one held
10 kg ganja worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Secunderabad, one held

Hyderabad: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Telangana Excise Department seized 10 kg of ganja valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh and arrested an alleged drug peddler from Odisha in Secunderabad on Friday, July 31.

The accused, identified as Prasad Nayak (24), a native of Odisha, allegedly transported the contraband by train from Odisha to Hyderabad. After arriving at the Secunderabad Railway Station, he reportedly went to Alpha Hotel, where he was waiting to hand over the ganja to another person.

Acting on credible information, the STF City Team, led by Circle Inspector Venkateshwarlu, along with excise personnel, conducted a raid and apprehended the accused while he was waiting for the recipient.

Subhan Bakery

Officials seized 10 kg of ganja from his possession, estimating its market value at around Rs 5 lakh.

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